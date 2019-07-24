Stretch of M-59 to close this weekend in Pontiac for pedestrian bridge removal

PONTIAC, Mich. - Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, July 26, eastbound and westbound M-59 will be closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Opdyke Road in Pontiac to allow crews to safely demolish the old Silverdome pedestrian bridge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says both directions of M-59 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, July 29.

The pedestrian bridge being removed used to serve the now-closed Pontiac Silverdome.

In addition to the freeway closure, crews will also close the following ramps:

The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound M-59

The Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard ramp to eastbound M-59

The southbound Opdyke Road to westbound M-59

The Opdyke Road ramp to eastbound M-59.

During the closure, eastbound M-59 traffic will be detoured south on Woodward Avenue to eastbound Square Lake Road, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound M-59. Westbound M-59 traffic will be detoured onto northbound I-75 to University Drive, then southbound I-75 to westbound Square Lake Road, then north on Woodward Avenue back to westbound M-59.

