Teacher killed in fiery crash on I-94 near 23 Mile Road in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was killed Tuesday evening in a six-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 just before the 23 Mile Road exit in Chesterfield Township.

Police said the crash happened about 5:50 p.m. and witness accounts suggest that as the rush hour traffic slowed to merge onto the exit ramp they were struck from behind by a semi truck. Several vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The truck was driven by a 38-year-old Caseville man. He and four other drivers involved in the collision suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A local teacher, who is not being identified at this time, was killed in the crash. The school principal said counselors and support staff will be at the school on Wednesday.

Eastbound I-94 was shut down at 21 Mile Road for several hours.

What caused this deadly crash remains under investigation.

