Eastbound I-94 south of 23 Mile Road closed for fatal crash investigation

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP. Mich. - Crews worked to put out a fire that happened Tuesday evening as the result of a serious crash on eastbound I-94 near 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township.

The fire can be seen in footage released to Local 4.

The crash has left eastbound I-94 at 21-Mile Road closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

HEADS UP-EB 94 CLOSED at 21 Mile for serious crash. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) November 13, 2018

Chesterfield Township police are investigating the crash that killed at least one person. The freeway is expected to be closed for several hours.

