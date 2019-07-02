The Detroit People Mover to be closed July 4

Officials with the Detroit Transportation Corporation announced that the Detroit People Mover (DPM) has made the following adjustments to its service schedule for the month of July:

Closures

DPM is closed for Independence Day on Thursday, July 4. Standard operating and business hours will resume Friday, July 5.

Additionally, the DPM will be closed Sunday, July 14, for maintenance.

Extended hours

DPM will begin service at 7 a.m. Sunday, July 21, and close at 12:30 a.m. in support of the NAACP National Convention held in Detroit.

