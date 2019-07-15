Michigan State Police issue more than 1,000 tickets in recent I-94 crackdown

The results of a recent traffic enforcement effort on I-94 was released this week.

Here's the info from Michigan State Police:

Preliminary results of an enforcement campaign, Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT), that focused on aggressive driving by passenger vehicles and commercial drivers along I-94 between Jackson and Taylor, resulted in 1,053 citations.

The campaign, which was conducted between June 3-14, combined outreach and education, along with enforcement to encourage safe driving around trucks as a way to reduce serious and fatal injuries.

During the two-week period, motor carrier officers and troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson, Brighton and Metro South posts committed 907 hours to the campaign and made 1,431 traffic stops. Officers issued 878 citations to passenger vehicles and 175 citations to commercial vehicles.

During the campaign, officers were on the lookout for violations by both passenger vehicles and commercial motor vehicles such as improper lane use, careless and reckless driving, speeding, following too closely and failure to yield the right-of-way.

Crashes involving commercial vehicles have increased 15 percent in the past five years. Between 2014 and 2018, 86 people were either killed or seriously injured while traveling on I-94 in Jackson, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, which is why the corridor was selected for additional enforcement.

The TACT campaign and public information efforts were funded by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Michigan Truck Safety Commission.

MSP recently released results from a July 4 holiday weekend crackdown, reporting 189 tickets issued along with 160 verbal warnings.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.