Southfield intersection named most dangerous in Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A Southfield intersection topped the list of most dangerous intersections in Michigan last year.

The intersection of Telegraph and 12 Mile roads moved from the third spot in 2017 to the most dangerous intersection in 2018. There were 145 reported crashes and 24 injuries last year.

Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections based on the number of car crashes last year.

