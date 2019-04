Southbound lanes of I-75 at Holly Road were closed Tuesday morning in Oakland County due to a fatal crash.

The freeway has since reopened.

The crash happened around 5:12 a.m., Michigan State Police said. Troopers arrived on the scene and the driver was in very critical condition and was declared dead soon after.

Michigan State Police said the victim was a 75-year-old man from Davisburg.

No other information is available.

