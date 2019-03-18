I-75 construction in Oakland County: Lane closure schedule for March 18-22, 2019

DETROIT - Lane closures are scheduled this week for I-75 in Oakland County.

Here's what to watch for:

Southbound I-75 has two lanes open during peak travel times from Adams Road to 13 Mile Road. Scheduled overnights beginning at 7 p.m. nightly and ending by 5 a.m. the following mornings, southbound I-75 down to a single lane from Adams to 13 Mile Road.

Scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, March 18, northbound I-75 will have two lanes open from 13 Mile to Coolidge. Also, the ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound Big Beaver will close.

This configuration will remain in place until all traffic is using the southbound side of the freeway. The traffic swap (all traffic on southbound side) is expected to take place in early April.

Read about it here: Next stage of I-75 construction in Oakland County begins: What to know

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.