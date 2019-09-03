MDOT provides progress update on I-696 'Restore the Reuther' project

MDOT has released an update on the ongoing I-696 project in Oakland and Macomb counties.

"We are getting close to completing all work associated with the 28 miles of the "I-696 Restore the Reuther" project in both Macomb and Oakland Counties. Crews have been working throughout this long stretch of freeway since April to finish all remaining work items required on both the freeway and service drives."

Here's what MDOT says:

Freeway in Macomb and Oakland

Freeway work in Macomb County is now complete. However, punch list work will continue for the next several weeks into fall and will be performed during off peak or nighttime hours utilizing minimal lane closures where needed.

As a reminder, there was a substantial amount of remaining work completed on the freeway including but not limited to: Diamond grinding of pavement, joint sealing, median crossover restoration, barrier wall repairs, asphalt shoulders, median lighting restoration, and a substantial amount of added sewer repair work across all lanes of I-696 in Macomb County.

In Oakland County, nighttime freeway work will be completed by the end of this week, weather pending, with minor punch list work needed thereafter similar to above.

I-696 Service Drives in Macomb County

Service drive work will continue over the next few weeks with a targeted completion date of early fall, exact date TBD. Major work on the westbound service drive will be completed within the next 2 weeks while the eastbound service drive work will be completed soon thereafter.

Intermittent single lane closures will be needed along the service drives and there may be brief short-term windows where both lanes and adjacent exit/entrance ramps are closed to allow for work to be completed safely.



