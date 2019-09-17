Portion of Telegraph Road to close for 3 weeks in Wayne County: What to know

A portion of Telegraph Road (US-24) in Wayne County will close for three weeks starting on Friday.
Here's the project info from MDOT:
COUNTY:
Wayne
ROADWAY:
US-24 (Telegraph Road)
CLOSEST COMMUNITIES:
Redford Township
City of Detroit
SOUTHBOUND CLOSURE DATE:
Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
SOUTHBOUND REOPEN DATE:
Week of Oct. 7, 2019
OVERALL PROJECT END DATE:
Fall 2019
TRAFFIC DETAILS:
Southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) will be closed from 5 Mile Road/Fenkell Avenue to I-96 in Wayne County for approximately three weeks for bridge repair over the Tarabusi Creek, north of I-96.
The posted detour includes eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound M-39 to westbound I-96, then to southbound US-24.
A left-lane closure will continue on northbound US-24 north of I-96 and is expected to reopen the week of October 7, 2019.
PROJECT DETAILS:
The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $1.8 million to perform bridge repairs on US-24 (Telegraph Road) over the Tarabusi Creek between I-96 and Five Mile Road/Fenkell Avenue. Work includes removing and replacing support beams, patching the driving surface, and other repairs.
SAFETY BENEFIT:
This work will extend the life of the bridge, improve the safety of the roadway and ensure long-term use.
