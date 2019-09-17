Portion of Telegraph Road to close for 3 weeks in Wayne County: What to know

A portion of Telegraph Road (US-24) in Wayne County will close for three weeks starting on Friday.

Here's the project info from MDOT:

COUNTY:

Wayne

ROADWAY:

US-24 (Telegraph Road)

CLOSEST COMMUNITIES:

Redford Township

City of Detroit

SOUTHBOUND CLOSURE DATE:

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

SOUTHBOUND REOPEN DATE:

Week of Oct. 7, 2019

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE:

Fall 2019

TRAFFIC DETAILS:

Southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) will be closed from 5 Mile Road/Fenkell Avenue to I-96 in Wayne County for approximately three weeks for bridge repair over the Tarabusi Creek, north of I-96.

The posted detour includes eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound M-39 to westbound I-96, then to southbound US-24.

A left-lane closure will continue on northbound US-24 north of I-96 and is expected to reopen the week of October 7, 2019.

Project map

PROJECT DETAILS:

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $1.8 million to perform bridge repairs on US-24 (Telegraph Road) over the Tarabusi Creek between I-96 and Five Mile Road/Fenkell Avenue. Work includes removing and replacing support beams, patching the driving surface, and other repairs.

SAFETY BENEFIT:

This work will extend the life of the bridge, improve the safety of the roadway and ensure long-term use.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.