Veteran construction worker killed on I-75 in Detroit when suspected drunken driver crashes

DETROIT - Employees at C.A. Hull Contractors in Walled Lake are heartbroken after one of their own was killed while working Thursday morning on I-75 in Detroit.

David Snell, 57, of Bay City, had worked for the company for more than 20 years. He was a father and husband.

He was working along northbound I-75 when a suspected drunk driver hit him. Michigan State Police had to shut down the interstate for hours at Warren Avenue.

David Snell was killed when a vehicle struck him on I-75 in Detroit on June 14, 2018. (WDIV)

Snell's company said he and a crew of his coworkers were putting up protective barriers for themselves early Thursday morning as they prepared for bridge repair work. That's when the driver of a SUV veered into the construction zone and rolled the vehicle into a work truck. Snell was pinned against a trailer. He suffered massive injuries and died.

Another one of the construction workers was hit by the vehicle, too, but is expected to be OK. He suffered minor injuries, but remains very shaken up after watching his coworker get killed.

A construction worker was struck and killed by a vehicle June 14, 2018 on I-75 in Detroit. (WDIV)

State police suspect the woman driving the SUV was drunk at the time of the crash. She was arrested.

Lt. Michael Shaw said this was totally preventable.

"These types of incidents are totally preventable. You take the drunk from behind the wheel, and it just won't happen. This was a fully-marked construction zone, barrels and arrow boards, attenuator, everything you could possibly used to protect a construction worker who is trying to make a living, and here comes another driver who didn't do the right thing," said Shaw.

State police are investigating.

