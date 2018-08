TROY - The northbound and southbound outside lanes of Crooks Road north of Maple Road in Troy are closed for water main work.

VIEW: Traffic map

The work began Friday at 9 a.m. Traffic was shifted to the inside lane. The Road Commission for Oakland County said, in a release, that drivers can expect delays.

The work is expected to be finished on Aug. 24, 2018.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.