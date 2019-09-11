Weekend construction: WB I-94 to close for bridge work in Detroit

DETROIT - Westbound I-94 will close in Detroit this weekend for bridge work between I-75 and Michigan Avenue, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday. All lanes will reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will work to repair pavement and bridges along the stretch.

Crews need to resurface westbound I-94 from 2nd Avenue to Wyoming Avenue, remove the traffic shift under the Brush Street overpass and begin repairing the railroad bridge just east of Livernois Avenue.

Eastbound I-94 will have a continuous lane closure beginning Thursday night.

Officials will begin to repair the railroad bridge on eastbound I-94, which will require a continuous right lane closure from Livernois Avenue to Junction Street in the eastbound lanes. That lane closure will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

The right and center lanes of eastbound I-94 will both be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Crews will also close the Livernois Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound I-94.

Work on the Brush Street overpass project will require crews to close the left lane of eastbound I-94 from the Lodge Freeway to I-75 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The southbound Lodge Freeway ramp to westbound I-94 will also be closed during that time, according to MDOT.

A portion of westbound I-94 between the Lodge Freeway and Michigan Avenue is expected to reopen by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

The northbound and southbound ramps to I-75 will reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday, along with the rest of I-94, MDOT officials said.

During the closure, westbound traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 to westbound I-96 to southbound Southfield Freeway and back onto westbound I-94.

