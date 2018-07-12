Traffic

Westbound I-696 to close from US-24 to I-275 in Oakland County this weekend

By Ken Haddad

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-696 will close this weekend between US-24 and I-275 in Oakland County.

Here's the info from MDOT: 

CLOSURE START DATE:
Friday, July 13, 2018
8 p.m. - ramp closures begin
9 p.m. - freeway closed
 
CLOSURE END DATE:
Monday, July 16, 2018
5 a.m.

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE:
November 2018

PROJECT DETAILS:
This is the first weekend closure of this stretch of I-696 in Oakland County as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's "Restore the Reuther" project from one end of the freeway to the other. 

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday with ramp closures and lane closures at Coolidge Road to reduce traffic heading toward US-24 (Telegraph Road), westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, where the freeway ends, through 5 a.m. Monday.

This area of freeway has had weeknight lane closures for saw cutting in anticipation of the weekend closure for removing and replacing some concrete sections and other repairs. 

TRAFFIC IMPACT:
Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, crews will begin closing the entrance ramps on westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, along with all entrance ramps, until 5 a.m. Monday. 

Detour: southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to M-5 (Grand River Avenue). 

Reminder: Westbound I-696 remains closed in Macomb County from I-94 to Dequindre Road through the fall. Eastbound I-696 remains open in Oakland and Macomb counties.
 

