Westbound I-696 to close from US-24 to I-275 in Oakland County this weekend

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-696 will close this weekend between US-24 and I-275 in Oakland County.

Here's the info from MDOT:

CLOSURE START DATE:

Friday, July 13, 2018

8 p.m. - ramp closures begin

9 p.m. - freeway closed



CLOSURE END DATE:

Monday, July 16, 2018

5 a.m.

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE:

November 2018

PROJECT DETAILS:

This is the first weekend closure of this stretch of I-696 in Oakland County as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's "Restore the Reuther" project from one end of the freeway to the other.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday with ramp closures and lane closures at Coolidge Road to reduce traffic heading toward US-24 (Telegraph Road), westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, where the freeway ends, through 5 a.m. Monday.

This area of freeway has had weeknight lane closures for saw cutting in anticipation of the weekend closure for removing and replacing some concrete sections and other repairs.

TRAFFIC IMPACT:

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, crews will begin closing the entrance ramps on westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, along with all entrance ramps, until 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour: southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to M-5 (Grand River Avenue).

Reminder: Westbound I-696 remains closed in Macomb County from I-94 to Dequindre Road through the fall. Eastbound I-696 remains open in Oakland and Macomb counties.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.