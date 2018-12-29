Westbound I-94 near DTW back open after fatal crash involving semi

Westbound I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport was closed Friday afternoon due to a fatal crash.

The freeway was closed at Ecorse Road and reopened after 7 p.m. Michigan State Police said the crash involves a semi truck and a passenger car.

Heads up – WB 94 closed at Ecorse for serious crash. Unknown ETA to reopen. @DTWeetin — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) December 28, 2018

Metro South troopers are out with a fatal crash on W I 94 at Merriman. The only information available at this time is the crash involves a semi truck and a passenger car. All lanes are closed at Ecorse Rd. pic.twitter.com/o32NJlBLAK — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 28, 2018

