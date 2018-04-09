Westbound Maple Road closed for construction between Drake, Halsted roads

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. - Westbound Maple Road is undergoing widening and resurfacing between Drake and Halsted roads in Oakland County.

That stretch of westbound Maple Road will be closed starting Monday, April 9. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) offers this detour for westbound traffic:

Haggerty Road to 14 Mile Road to Drake Road, back to Maple Road and vice versa.

Eastbound Maple Road will remain open to through traffic.

Throughout the project, two-way traffic will be maintained on Maple Road from Drake Road to Ring Road for Henry Ford Hospital access, the road commission said. Additionally, business and residential access will be maintained throughout the project.

Parts of Halsted Road to close, too

As part of the project, Halsted Road will close both north and south of Maple Road for intersection improvements and paving. The north leg will close first for two weeks, and the south leg will close after the north leg is complete. The dates for the closures are pending and will be announced.

The first phase of the project -- Maple Road from Haggerty to Halsted -- was completed in 2018.

The project, which costs about $5.5 million, is funded with a mix of federal and local dollars. Local funding is shared by RCOC and West Bloomfield Township.

The project includes:

Rehabilitation and resurfacing of Maple Road from Halsted Road to Drake Road

Addition of a continuous center left-turn lane

Right-turn-lane extensions in several areas

Paved-shoulder widenings

Improved drainage

Curb and gutter installation

Culvert wing walls replacement

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant pedestrian crosswalks

According to RCOC, Maple Road carries about 23,000 vehicles daily and is expected to fully reopen to traffic in late July.

