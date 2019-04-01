Why are officials spending more money on Mound Road in Sterling Heights?

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A year ago, drivers could barely use Mound Road in Sterling Heights because it was such a mess of potholes.

But now the road looks smooth, and many residents are wondering why officials are going to spend money to tear it up again.

Drivers dealt with road work and orange barrels near the end of last year, and now Mound Road looks new. But officials said looks can be deceiving.

Over the next six years, Mound Road will be completely rebuilt from I-696 to M-59, utilizing federal money. Officials said the goal is to build a brand-new road before the bandage falls off.

For this year, Sterling Heights has budgeted $23.7 million to make repairs on Schoenherr Road, Hayes Road, Utica Road, Metro Parkway and 35 neighborhood streets funded through a millage residents passed.

