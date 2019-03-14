Woman struck, killed in crash on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are investigating a fatal crash near the University of Detroit Mercy campus, where a woman was hit and killed on Detroit's west side.

The crash happened Wednesday night on McNichols Road near Livernois Avenue as students were dismissing from a class.

Police said a student struck and killed a 72-year-old woman. Students and faculty said the woman was a fixture in the community and many knew her.

Her identity has not been released.

