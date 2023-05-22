64º

15 best Michigan State Parks, hiking trails to check out this summer

Michigan has 103 state parks

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Saugatuck Dunes State Park, Michigan.

The state of Michigan has 360,000 acres of land within its state parks and recreation areas.

That amount of space is surely big enough for so many different activities! From camping to hiking, there are many ways to enjoy the outdoors in our beautiful state.

AllTrails, a hiking app, has collected data and discovered some of the most popular parks in the state according to its users.

Below are the top 15 state parks according to AllTrails

  1. Maybury State Park
  2. Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
  3. Tahquamenon Falls State Park
  4. Saugatuck Dunes State Park
  5. Warren Dunes State Park
  6. Seven Lakes State Park
  7. Ludington State Park
  8. P.J. Hoffmaster Stae Park
  9. Muskegon State Park
  10. Laughing Whitefish Falls State Park
  11. Grand Mere State Park
  12. Holland State Park
  13. Sleepy Hollow State Park
  14. Petoskey State Park
  15. Bay City State Park

Here are the top 10 trails in the state

  • Mosquito Falls and Chapel Falls via Chapel Loop -- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
    • Route type: Loop
    • Length: 10.2 miles
  • Empire Bluff Trail -- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
    • Route type: Out and back
    • Length 1.5 miles
  • Chapel Falls and Chapel Beach -- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
    • Route type: Out and back
    • Length 6.8 miles
  • The Manistee River Loop Trail -- Manistee National Forest
    • Route type: Loop
    • Length: 19.2 miles
  • Chapel Falls -- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
    • Route type: Out and back
    • Length: 3 miles
  • Dune Climb Trail -- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
    • Route type: Out and back
    • Length: 3.6 miles
  • Crooked Lake Trail -- Pinckney Recreation Area
    • Route type: Loop
    • Length 4.4 miles
  • Sugarloaf Mountain -- Marquette
    • Route type: Loop
    • Length: 1.4 miles
  • Miners Falls Trail -- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
    • Route type: Out and back
    • Length 1.2 miles
  • Penosha Trail -- Brighton State Recreation Area
    • Route type: Loop
    • Length: 4.9 miles

Click here to view more trails in Michigan. 🌲

