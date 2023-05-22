15 best Michigan State Parks, hiking trails to check out this summer

The state of Michigan has 360,000 acres of land within its state parks and recreation areas.

That amount of space is surely big enough for so many different activities! From camping to hiking, there are many ways to enjoy the outdoors in our beautiful state.

AllTrails, a hiking app, has collected data and discovered some of the most popular parks in the state according to its users.

Below are the top 15 state parks according to AllTrails

Maybury State Park Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park Tahquamenon Falls State Park Saugatuck Dunes State Park Warren Dunes State Park Seven Lakes State Park Ludington State Park P.J. Hoffmaster Stae Park Muskegon State Park Laughing Whitefish Falls State Park Grand Mere State Park Holland State Park Sleepy Hollow State Park Petoskey State Park Bay City State Park

Here are the top 10 trails in the state

Mosquito Falls and Chapel Falls via Chapel Loop -- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Route type: Loop Length: 10.2 miles

Empire Bluff Trail -- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Route type: Out and back Length 1.5 miles

Chapel Falls and Chapel Beach -- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Route type: Out and back Length 6.8 miles

The Manistee River Loop Trail -- Manistee National Forest Route type: Loop Length: 19.2 miles

Chapel Falls -- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Route type: Out and back Length: 3 miles

Dune Climb Trail -- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Route type: Out and back Length: 3.6 miles

Crooked Lake Trail -- Pinckney Recreation Area Route type: Loop Length 4.4 miles

Sugarloaf Mountain -- Marquette Route type: Loop Length: 1.4 miles

Miners Falls Trail -- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Route type: Out and back Length 1.2 miles

Penosha Trail -- Brighton State Recreation Area Route type: Loop Length: 4.9 miles



Click here to view more trails in Michigan. 🌲