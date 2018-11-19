Detroit Metro Airport: Thanksgiving travel up 2 percent year-over-year

DETROIT - Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) officials said the airport will welcome nearly 900,000 travelers this holiday season, a 2 percent increase from last year.

During the Thanksgiving travel period (Wednesday – Sunday), more than 5,000 additional passengers are expected this year compared to 2017, the airport announced in a news release Monday. Nearly 12,000 more travelers are expected during the Christmas and New Year’s travel period.

Airport officials say many new flights have been added to international and domestic destinations since last holiday season. For instance, WOW Air now offers low fares to several popular European destinations, including Iceland, Amsterdam, Paris, London and more. Aeromexico has added service to Leon and Queretaro, Mexico. Frontier began seasonal service to Austin, Texas and Raleigh, North Carolina. Also, Delta began service to San Jose, California this month, with Sacramento and Honolulu coming soon. Spirit will begin nonstop service to Jacksonville and West Palm Beach, Florida in December, followed by Austin in February.

“It has been an exciting year at DTW,” said Wayne County Airport Authority Interim CEO Chad Newton. “In 2018, we have consistently set records with the number of origin and destination passengers at DTW. These are travelers who are either visiting or residing in the Detroit area. We hope to see this trend continue as several new routes are set to begin in 2019.”

