Northern Michigan wineries to visit this fall

The wineries are a main attraction for people who visit northern Michigan when fall colors are in full swing. Photos: Natasha Dado

DETROIT - Fall is a great time to visit Northern Michigan's wineries. You'll get the opportunity to take in all the fall colors and breathtaking scenery.

Here's a list of some of the most popular northern Michigan wineries to visit this season. The Traverse City based wineries are all in proximity of each other.

Enjoy Michigan wine country!

1. Bonobo Winery -- 12011 Center Road, Traverse City

This winery will more than likely become your favorite. Bonobo Winery has a rustic-yet-elegant look, and that is what sets it apart from others. You'll have to check the inside out for yourself!

2 . Chateau Chantel -- 15900 Rue Devin, Traverse City

We told you about Chateau Chantel this summer, but here's a little more. After all, you cannot have a list of Northern Michigan wineries without one of the most popular on it.

The views at Chateau Chantel are beautiful and breathtaking. If you don't feel like leaving, that shouldn't be a problem. You can always spend the night at its resort that attracts visitors from around the country all year round.

3. Third on the list is Mari Vineyards -- 8175 Center Road, Traverse City

Mari Vineyards has over 60 acres of vineyards and is on Old Mission Peninsula. The winery has a tasting room, tours and wine caves.

4. Black Star Farms

Black Star Farms is known as a culinary destination. It is also a popular place for vineyard dining. It features two winery production facilities with tasting rooms, hiking trails and a farmstead cafe.

Its bed-and-breakfast is one of North America's most distinguished boutique hotels.

Photo: Black Star Farms

5. Grand Traverse Winery

Here is another winery where you can spend the night. The Inn at Chateau Grand Traverse is next to Chateau Grand Traverse Winery, which has earned worldwide acclaim.

View of the vineyards at Chateau Grand Traverse Winery in the fall. Photo: Chateau Grand Traverse Winery

