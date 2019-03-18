Study ranks 10 cleanest airlines in the world

A new study ranks the 10 cleanest airlines in the world.

Skytrax released their 2018 World's Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness list.

Passengers rated the standards and quality of cleanliness in the aircraft cabin for airlines. Cleanliness and presentation of seat areas, tables, carpets, cabin panels and washrooms all contribute towards the final results.

Here are the top ten:

ANA All Nippon Airways EVA Air Asiana Airlines Singapore Airlines Japan Airlines Cathay Pacific Airways Qatar Airways Swiss International Air Lines Hainan Airlines Lufthansa

Skytrax awards are kind of the Oscars of the airline industry. Zero U.S. airlines made the list.

