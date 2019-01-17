Instant karma: Driver tries to run over giant snowman, hits tree stump underneath

A huge dose of instant karma was delivered to a driver who tried to hit a giant snowman with his car, only to discover the snowman was built on a tree stump.

Cody Lutz, from Kentucky, and his fiance built the snow man over the weekend. They used a tree stump as the support base. They named it Frosty.

Lutz returned home from work Monday and noticed tire tracks leading up to the base of the snowman. Some of the bark was exposed.

"You reap what you sow! Still standing, and still smiling, Frosty certainly had the last laugh!” Lutz said to WXIX.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.