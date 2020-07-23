We’re announcing Vote 4 The Best winners!

We’ve been announcing winners on air on Local 4 all week long, and here’s where you can check the winners as we publish them!

All the winners will be published below soon enough, so if you don’t see your category yet then check back or sign up for our newsletter to be updated when they’re all posted.

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.