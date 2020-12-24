Best Metro Detroit comfort food restaurants for cold weather

We’re helping you Shop Local this holiday season. During this cold and blustery weather, what could be better than warm, delicious, comfort food? For the best of the best, check out our Vote 4 the Best winners that serve piping-hot grub that takes the chill from our bones.

The Maple Leaf Restaurant, Troy – Winner ‘Family Restaurant’

Red Hots Coney Island, Highland Park – Winner ‘Chili’

Secret Recipes Family Dining, Taylor – Winner ‘American’

Bistro Orleans on 15, Sterling Heights – Winner ‘Soul Food’

Ale Mary’s, Royal Oak – Winner ‘Vegetarian’

Chili Mustard Onions, Detroit – Winner ‘Vegan’

Johnny Noodle King, Detroit – Winner ‘Ramen’

Take a look at the other winners in these categories for some more yummy options.

