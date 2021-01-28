Metro Detroit tea and coffeehouses to taste this season

Picture this—the icy wind ruffles your mask as you rush out of the house. The realization hits halfway to your destination—you’ve left your steaming cup of joe on the counter. Luckily, these trendy Metro Detroit shops are here to help, no need to endure the frigid Michigan weather without caffeine. Local 4 wants to help you shop and support local businesses when they need it most. Order takeout from any of these local tea and coffeehouses listed below, Metro Detroit voters know best!

Coffeehouses:

Teahouses:

To see more winners in tons of categories of local businesses, check out the Vote 4 The Best guide here.

Our Sponsor — We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.