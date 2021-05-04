Cloudy icon
66º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 the Best: Pets - Voting Starts Thursday!

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Tags: 
Vote 4 The Best
,
Pets
,
All 4 Pets
Vote 4 The Best Pets
Vote 4 The Best Pets

The Pets Edition of Vote 4 The Best starts Thursday at 11 a.m. That’s when you can vote once per hour for your favorite local pet businesses!

If you missed the nomination period and want to enter a business, email vote4thebest@wdiv.com.

Stay updated:

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: