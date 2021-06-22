Vote 4 the Best: ‘Dining’ Rankings as of June 22nd

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the Dining subcategories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE to make sure your business winds up a winner. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page in the coming days.
American
- Secret Recipes Family Dining
- Four Corners’ Diner
- Mojave Cantina
- Sandy’s by the Beach
- Fino’s Food and Spirits
Brunch
- Brewligans Public House
- MI.MOSA
- Truago
- Gold Star Family Restaurant
- The Glass Onion Griddle
Chili
- Red Hots Coney Island
- National Coney Island
- Ramsey’s Coney Island
- Lipuma’s Coney Island
- Terry’s Terrace
Chinese
- Wong Express House
- China Cafe
- Dragon Court- Whitmore Lake
- Golden Chopsticks
- Leong’s 21
Italian
- Gnocchi Italian Restaurant
- Cantoro Italian Market
- Ferlito’s Family Dining & Pizza
- Bacco Ristorante
- Antonio’s Cucina Italiana and Roman Village
Ethnic - Other
- Bistro Orleans on 15
- Polish Village Cafe
- The Hungarian Rhapsody
- Rice ‘N Roll
- Fattoush Lebanese Grill/ Malek Al Kabob
Family Restaurant
- Gold Star Family Restaurant
- Leo’s Coney Island
- Black Rock Bar & Grill
- Ferlito’s Family Dining & Pizza
- Anchor Bay Pit Stop Diner
- The Glass Onion Griddle
Greek
- Athenian Shish KaBob
- Big Tommy’s Parthenon
- Greek Parthenon
- Estia Greek Street Food
- Pegasus Taverna
Indian
- Star of India
- New Delhi Restaurant
- Royal Indian Cuisine
- NeeHee’s Indian Vegetarian Street Food
- Pakwaan Fine Indian Cuisine
Japanese
- Edo Ramen Restaurant
- Ichiban Japanese Bistro
- Noble Fish
- Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
- Sagano Japanese Steakhouse- Brighton
Latin American
- La Cuscatleca Inc
- El Guanaco
- Garrido’s Bistro & Pastry
- Bolero Latin Cusine
- Pollo Chapin
Mexican
- Mojave Cantina
- El Arbol Taqueria
- Mexican Village Restaurant
- Xochimilco Restaurant
- El Charro
Middle Eastern
- Palm Palace Restaurant
- Al Ameer
- Leila
- Fattoush Lebanese Grill
- Malek Al Kabob
Polish
- Marcus Grill
- Polish Village Cafe
- American Polish Century Club
- Sabina’s Restaurant
- Polonia Restaurant
Ramen
- ima
- Johnny Noodle King
- Hop Sheing Noodle House
- Edo Ramen
- Slurping Turtle
Seafood
- Joe Muer Seafood
- Black Rock Bar & Grill
- Fishbone’s
- Marine City Fish Company
- Bahama Breeze
Soul Food
- Bistro Orleans on 15
- Beans & Cornbread
- Detroit Soul
- Detroit Vegan Soul
- Zukin’s Rib Shack
Steakhouse
- Black Rock
- Texas Roadhouse
- Mr. Paul’s Chophouse
- Sibley Gardans
- Clawson Steak House/ Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Sushi
- kazoku sushi
- Asahi Sushi
- Take Sushi
- Black Pine Tree Sushi Bar
- Fishbones/ Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar/ Little Tree Sushi Bar/ Noble Fish
Thai
- Eat Thai
- Little Bangkok Cuisine
- Bangkok 96 Restaurant
- Coastal Thai
- Khom Fai Thai Dining Experince
Vegan
- Chive Kitchen
- Chili Mustard Onions
- The Conscious Cafe
- Fattoush Lebanese Grill
- Bobcat Bonnie’s- Detroit
Vegetarian
- Chive Kitchen
- Seva
- The Lunch Room
- Cacao Tree Café
- Inn Season Cafe