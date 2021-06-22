Partly Cloudy icon
Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 the Best: ‘Dining’ Rankings as of June 22nd

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the Dining subcategories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE to make sure your business winds up a winner. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page in the coming days.

American

  • Secret Recipes Family Dining
  • Four Corners’ Diner
  • Mojave Cantina
  • Sandy’s by the Beach
  • Fino’s Food and Spirits

Brunch

  • Brewligans Public House
  • MI.MOSA
  • Truago
  • Gold Star Family Restaurant
  • The Glass Onion Griddle

Chili

  • Red Hots Coney Island
  • National Coney Island
  • Ramsey’s Coney Island
  • Lipuma’s Coney Island
  • Terry’s Terrace

Chinese

  • Wong Express House
  • China Cafe
  • Dragon Court- Whitmore Lake
  • Golden Chopsticks
  • Leong’s 21

Italian

  • Gnocchi Italian Restaurant
  • Cantoro Italian Market
  • Ferlito’s Family Dining & Pizza
  • Bacco Ristorante
  • Antonio’s Cucina Italiana and Roman Village

Ethnic - Other

  • Bistro Orleans on 15
  • Polish Village Cafe
  • The Hungarian Rhapsody
  • Rice ‘N Roll
  • Fattoush Lebanese Grill/ Malek Al Kabob

Family Restaurant

  • Gold Star Family Restaurant
  • Leo’s Coney Island
  • Black Rock Bar & Grill
  • Ferlito’s Family Dining & Pizza
  • Anchor Bay Pit Stop Diner
  • The Glass Onion Griddle

Greek

  • Athenian Shish KaBob
  • Big Tommy’s Parthenon
  • Greek Parthenon
  • Estia Greek Street Food
  • Pegasus Taverna

Indian

  • Star of India
  • New Delhi Restaurant
  • Royal Indian Cuisine
  • NeeHee’s Indian Vegetarian Street Food
  • Pakwaan Fine Indian Cuisine

Japanese

  • Edo Ramen Restaurant
  • Ichiban Japanese Bistro
  • Noble Fish
  • Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
  • Sagano Japanese Steakhouse- Brighton

Latin American

  • La Cuscatleca Inc
  • El Guanaco
  • Garrido’s Bistro & Pastry
  • Bolero Latin Cusine
  • Pollo Chapin

Mexican

  • Mojave Cantina
  • El Arbol Taqueria
  • Mexican Village Restaurant
  • Xochimilco Restaurant
  • El Charro

Middle Eastern

  • Palm Palace Restaurant
  • Al Ameer
  • Leila
  • Fattoush Lebanese Grill
  • Malek Al Kabob

Polish

  • Marcus Grill
  • Polish Village Cafe
  • American Polish Century Club
  • Sabina’s Restaurant
  • Polonia Restaurant

Ramen

  • ima
  • Johnny Noodle King
  • Hop Sheing Noodle House
  • Edo Ramen
  • Slurping Turtle

Seafood

  • Joe Muer Seafood
  • Black Rock Bar & Grill
  • Fishbone’s
  • Marine City Fish Company
  • Bahama Breeze

Soul Food

  • Bistro Orleans on 15
  • Beans & Cornbread
  • Detroit Soul
  • Detroit Vegan Soul
  • Zukin’s Rib Shack

Steakhouse

  • Black Rock
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • Mr. Paul’s Chophouse
  • Sibley Gardans
  • Clawson Steak House/ Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Sushi

  • kazoku sushi
  • Asahi Sushi
  • Take Sushi
  • Black Pine Tree Sushi Bar
  • Fishbones/ Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar/ Little Tree Sushi Bar/ Noble Fish

Thai

  • Eat Thai
  • Little Bangkok Cuisine
  • Bangkok 96 Restaurant
  • Coastal Thai
  • Khom Fai Thai Dining Experince

Vegan

  • Chive Kitchen
  • Chili Mustard Onions
  • The Conscious Cafe
  • Fattoush Lebanese Grill
  • Bobcat Bonnie’s- Detroit

Vegetarian

  • Chive Kitchen
  • Seva
  • The Lunch Room
  • Cacao Tree Café
  • Inn Season Cafe

