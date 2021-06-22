Partly Cloudy icon
Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 22: Quick Eats

Top 5 in ‘Quick Eats’ categories

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Quick Eats” subcategories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Bagel

  • Big Apple Bagels
  • New York Bagel
  • Detroit Bagel Factory
  • Eastside Bagel
  • Barry Bagels - Clawson

Barbecue

  • Wing Snob
  • Bistro Orleans on 15
  • Hickory BBQ & Grill
  • Famous Dave’s Bar-B-que
  • Brass Pointe BQ

Breakfast

  • 2 Roses LLC
  • The Glass Onion Griddle
  • Gold Star Family Restaurant
  • Murphy’s Restaurant
  • Old School Deli

Burger

  • Fall Sports Lounge
  • Big League Brews
  • 7th Street Slider Bar
  • Page’s Food & Spirits
  • Famous Dave’s Bar-B-que

Coney Island

  • Red Hots Coney Island
  • Lafayette Coney Island
  • Leo’s Coney Island
  • Greek Islands Eatery
  • American Coney Island

Food Trucks

  • Estia Greek Street Food
  • Galindo’s A Taste of Mexico
  • Slow Bar BQ
  • Jack’s Roadside BBQ
  • El Charro

Pizza - Chain

  • Cottage Inn Pizza
  • Toarmina’s Pizza
  • PizzaPapalis
  • Buddy’s Pizza
  • Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

Pizza - Independent

  • Slice of the 80s
  • Mootz Pizzeria and Bar
  • Picasso of Pizza Inc
  • Fredi the PizzaMan
  • Loui’s Pizza

Sandwich Shop

  • Dagwood’s Deli and Catering
  • Maya’s Deli
  • Mati’s Deli
  • Lettuce
  • Bigtime Market

Wings

  • Wing Snob
  • Big League Brews
  • Detroit Wing Company
  • PizzaPapalis
  • Biggs Bar & Grill

Fries

  • Wing Snob
  • Five Guys
  • HopCat
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews
  • Checkers/ Culvers

