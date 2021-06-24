Partly Cloudy icon
Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Financial

Top 5 in ‘Financial’ categories

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Here are the current businesses ranking in the Top 5 of the “Financial” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Accountants

  • Amiels Enterprises Inc.
  • T & I Credit Union
  • CTA & Associates, LLC
  • J&J Taxes & More
  • Fidelity Investments

Banks

  • Huntington Bank
  • Chase Bank
  • DFCU Financial
  • Alliance Catholic Credit Union
  • Citizens Bank/ PNC Bank

Credit Union

  • Extra Credit Union
  • Michigan First Credit Union
  • Parkside Credit Union
  • T & I Credit Union
  • Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union

Financial Advisors

  • Great Lakes Wealth
  • Mainstay Financial Management
  • Prosperity Wealth Strategies
  • Edward Jones- Financial Advisor: Grant Fodor, AAMS
  • Kennedy Financial Group

Mortgage Lenders

  • Michigan First Mortgage
  • Cason Home Loans- Fenton
  • T& I Credit Union
  • Success Mortgage Partners, Inc.
  • Towne Mortgage Company

