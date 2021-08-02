Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 coffee shops in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 coffee shops in Metro Detroit:
- Black Iron Coffee Roasters (Howell)
- Donutville USA (Dearborn)
- Rise & Grind (Pinckney)
- Main’s Treat Coffeehouse (Romeo)
- Alley Cat Cafe (Pontiac)
- Avon Donuts (Pontiac)
- Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Lakeside Shelby (Shelby Township)
- Tim Hortons (Multiple Locations)
- Sabbath Coffee Roasters (Clawson)
- Morning Glory Coffee & Pastries (Grosse Pointe Farms)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
