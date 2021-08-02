Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 coffee shops in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 coffee shops in Metro Detroit:

Black Iron Coffee Roasters (Howell) Donutville USA (Dearborn) Rise & Grind (Pinckney) Main’s Treat Coffeehouse (Romeo) Alley Cat Cafe (Pontiac) Avon Donuts (Pontiac) Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Lakeside Shelby (Shelby Township) Tim Hortons (Multiple Locations) Sabbath Coffee Roasters (Clawson) Morning Glory Coffee & Pastries (Grosse Pointe Farms)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

BECOME A WDIV INSIDER! You’ll get exclusive news content, access to the Local 4 team, fun giveaways, an elevated voice in our news coverage and more. And it’s FREE! CLICK HERE to see what it’s all about.