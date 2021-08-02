Clear icon
67º

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 coffee shops in Metro Detroit

Alexandra Zolin, Creative Services Intern

Tags: Vote 4 The Best
Top 10 Coffee Shops in Metro Detroit
Top 10 Coffee Shops in Metro Detroit (Pexels)

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 coffee shops in Metro Detroit:

  1. Black Iron Coffee Roasters (Howell)
  2. Donutville USA (Dearborn)
  3. Rise & Grind (Pinckney)
  4. Main’s Treat Coffeehouse (Romeo)
  5. Alley Cat Cafe (Pontiac)
  6. Avon Donuts (Pontiac)
  7. Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Lakeside Shelby (Shelby Township)
  8. Tim Hortons (Multiple Locations)
  9. Sabbath Coffee Roasters (Clawson)
  10. Morning Glory Coffee & Pastries (Grosse Pointe Farms)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

BECOME A WDIV INSIDER! You’ll get exclusive news content, access to the Local 4 team, fun giveaways, an elevated voice in our news coverage and more. And it’s FREE! CLICK HERE to see what it’s all about.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email