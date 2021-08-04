Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 golf courses in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 golf courses in Metro Detroit:

Heather Highlands Golf Club (Holly) Stonebridge Golf Club (Ann Arbor) Solitude Links Golf Course & Banquet Center (Kimball) Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center (Plymouth) Greystone Golf Club (Washington) Riverview Highlands Golf Course (Riverview) Fieldstone Golf Club (Auburn Hills) Kensington Metropark Golf Course (Brighton) Country Club of Detroit (Grosse Pointe Farms) and Dearborn Hills Golf Course (Dearborn) *(TIED FOR 9th PLACE) Tanglewood Golf Club & Restaurant (South Lyon)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

