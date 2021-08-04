Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 golf courses in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 golf courses in Metro Detroit:
- Heather Highlands Golf Club (Holly)
- Stonebridge Golf Club (Ann Arbor)
- Solitude Links Golf Course & Banquet Center (Kimball)
- Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center (Plymouth)
- Greystone Golf Club (Washington)
- Riverview Highlands Golf Course (Riverview)
- Fieldstone Golf Club (Auburn Hills)
- Kensington Metropark Golf Course (Brighton)
- Country Club of Detroit (Grosse Pointe Farms) and Dearborn Hills Golf Course (Dearborn) *(TIED FOR 9th PLACE)
- Tanglewood Golf Club & Restaurant (South Lyon)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
