Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 sandwich spots in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 sandwich spots in Metro Detroit:
- Dagwood’s Deli and Catering (Farmington)
- Maya’s Deli (Plymouth)
- Mati’s Deli (Dearborn)
- Lunch Box (Dearborn Heights)
- Lettuce (Shelby Twp)
- Ernie’s Market (Oak Park) and Sami’s Fattoush Express (Sterling Heights) *(TIED FOR 6TH PLACE)
- Bigtime Market (Clinton Twp)
- Jersey Mike’s (Multiple Locations)
- Bread Basket Deli (Multiple Locations)
- Side Street Diner (Grosse Pointe)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
