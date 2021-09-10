Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 gyms in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 gyms in Metro Detroit:
- Anytime Fitness (Brownstown)
- Stars and Stripes CrossFit (Troy)
- Dungeon Fitness (Farmington Hills)
- Twyfit (Clawson)
- The Sports Club of Novi / Novi Athletic Club (Novi)
- Burn Boot Camp (Northville)
- Performance 80 Fitness Center (Oak Park)
- Ohana Fitness And Wellness (Shelby Township)
- Applied Fitness Solutions (Plymouth)
- CelyFit (West Bloomfield Twp) and The Sports Club of West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield) *(TIED FOR 10th PLACE)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
