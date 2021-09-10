Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 gyms in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 gyms in Metro Detroit:

Anytime Fitness (Brownstown) Stars and Stripes CrossFit (Troy) Dungeon Fitness (Farmington Hills) Twyfit (Clawson) The Sports Club of Novi / Novi Athletic Club (Novi) Burn Boot Camp (Northville) Performance 80 Fitness Center (Oak Park) Ohana Fitness And Wellness (Shelby Township) Applied Fitness Solutions (Plymouth) CelyFit (West Bloomfield Twp) and The Sports Club of West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield) *(TIED FOR 10th PLACE)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

We'd like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan's local businesses.

