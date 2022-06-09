How To Order Vote 4 the Best Winner Plaques

If your pet business was a first-place winner in our Vote 4 the Best Pets Edition, then you can get a winner plaque.

To order a plaque, you can contact a printer we partner with to get a discounted rate. Just mention it’s part of Vote 4 the Best.

Email Mark Jaroh at sales@mjawards.com. He has all of our approved artwork.

We’ll also be happy to send you the artwork to take to a printer of your choice. Email us at vote4thebest@wdiv.com.

And we’ll be mailing out Winner and Top 5 window clings to you real soon that you can put up to show you’re part of Vote 4 the Best.

BE AWARE: If anyone calls you claiming to be associated with WDIV Local 4, and tries to sell you a plaque, it is not us! We would never call trying to sell you anything. If that happens and you have their name and number, please email it to us.

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.