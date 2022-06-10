Watch Vote 4 the Best Pets Photography Winner on Local 4

Troy, MI – This Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m., our Kim DeGiulio takes you to Ruff Life Photography to meet one of the winners of our Vote 4 the Best Pets contest.

She left her 9 to 5 job for dogs...

Christine O’Brien, from Troy, has a love for animals, and capturing images of them as companions and friends is important to her.

What stared out as a hobby to help animals get adopted has now turned into a business.

A good friend got Christine into dog rescue by asking her to take photos of some of the dogs she was rescuing. Her photos were so good it helped the dogs get adopted faster.

“When adopters started noticing these dogs and loved the images, they started hiring me to come do family photos with their dogs,” said Christine.

This led Christine to leave a full-time job in state government to photograph animals and people’s pets.

“It’s been the best decision I ever made in my life,” said Christine

After 8 years she says it still doesn’t feel like work

She describes herself as someone who is easy going, but when it comes to her photography, she moves quickly and works hard to get the best shots of her customer’s furry friends.

With over 15 years of experience in photography, and eight of those years being focused on pets and their owners, Christine has photographed a fair share of animals including cats, birds, ferrets, rabbits, guinea pigs, snakes and even a praying mantis named Princess Sophia.

Ruff Life Photography offers private and commercial pet photography. Christine will travel for in-home sessions or pet friendly spaces on-location like parks, barns and pet stores.

Passions

Christine values her family, friends and people more than possessions. And says she adores her two dogs, Mollie and Boomer, more than food. Now those are some lucky dogs...haha.

Professional Memberships

Christine is an active member of PPA (Professional Photographers of America) & PPM (Professional Photographers of Michigan). And she’s also a member of the Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce.

