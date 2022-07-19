Vote 4 The Best: Top 5 Rankings as of July 19

Vote 4 The Best Top 5s as of July 19

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 the Best?

Well below, we’ve listed the current Top 5 leaders in a few categories! You only have until Sunday, July 24th, to help your favorites take the lead.

The race is close in a lot of categories. Remember: You can vote right here once per hour until 11 p.m. on July 24th.

Here are the rankings in no particular order:

Dining-Brunch:

Brewligans Public House

Secret Recipes

First Watch

The Jagged Fork

Bobcat Bonnie’s

Arts and Entertainment- Movie Theater:

Farmington Civic Theater

The Romeo Theatre

Emagine Theaters

MJR Digital Cinemas

Phoenix Theatres

Shopping-Bookstore:

Bring Your Old Books

Barns & Noble

John K. King Used & Rare Books

2nd & Charles

Another Look Books

Sports and Recreation-Amusement Center:

Round 1 Gaming Lab

Mystery Escape’s

Rising Phoenix Archery

Rev’d Up Fun

Comerica Park

Specialty Foods- Bakery:

Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe

Sweet Treats Station

Sweet & Sweeter Inc.

A serendipity Cakery

Tringali’s Bakery

Weddings-Wedding Florist:

Michael B. Anthony

AB Blooms

Distinctive Design By Trish

Cleverbumblebee Creations

Viviano Flower Shop

Financial-Credit Unions:

Michigan First Credit Union

Extra Credit Union

Wayne Westland Federal Credit Union

Parkside Credit Union

Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union

Quick Eats-Burger:

Big League Brews

Falls Sports Lounge

Miller’s Bar

Johnnie’s Bar & Grill

Redcoat Tavern

Beauty-Waxing:

The Strip - Wax Bar

Bare Aesthetics

24Luxe Beauty Bar

Red’s Waxing Studio

Diving Esthetics

Fashion-Detroit Apparel:

Inspiration Clothing

I Am Detroit Clothing

La Vie en Rose

Peacock Room

Kiloh & Co.

