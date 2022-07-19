Vote 4 The Best: Top 5 Rankings as of July 19

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 the Best?
Dining-Brunch:
- Brewligans Public House
- Secret Recipes
- First Watch
- The Jagged Fork
- Bobcat Bonnie’s
Arts and Entertainment- Movie Theater:
- Farmington Civic Theater
- The Romeo Theatre
- Emagine Theaters
- MJR Digital Cinemas
- Phoenix Theatres
Shopping-Bookstore:
- Bring Your Old Books
- Barns & Noble
- John K. King Used & Rare Books
- 2nd & Charles
- Another Look Books
Sports and Recreation-Amusement Center:
- Round 1 Gaming Lab
- Mystery Escape’s
- Rising Phoenix Archery
- Rev’d Up Fun
- Comerica Park
Specialty Foods- Bakery:
- Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe
- Sweet Treats Station
- Sweet & Sweeter Inc.
- A serendipity Cakery
- Tringali’s Bakery
Weddings-Wedding Florist:
- Michael B. Anthony
- AB Blooms
- Distinctive Design By Trish
- Cleverbumblebee Creations
- Viviano Flower Shop
Financial-Credit Unions:
- Michigan First Credit Union
- Extra Credit Union
- Wayne Westland Federal Credit Union
- Parkside Credit Union
- Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union
Quick Eats-Burger:
- Big League Brews
- Falls Sports Lounge
- Miller’s Bar
- Johnnie’s Bar & Grill
- Redcoat Tavern
Beauty-Waxing:
- The Strip - Wax Bar
- Bare Aesthetics
- 24Luxe Beauty Bar
- Red’s Waxing Studio
- Diving Esthetics
Fashion-Detroit Apparel:
- Inspiration Clothing
- I Am Detroit Clothing
- La Vie en Rose
- Peacock Room
- Kiloh & Co.
