‘Sneak Peak’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner!

We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners.

Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week.

Where to Watch:

However, one winner will be revealed early.

For our first reveal, tune in on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. to see which local restaurant won for Best Italian Restaurant!

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

BECOME A WDIV INSIDER! You’ll get exclusive news content, access to the Local 4 team, fun giveaways, an elevated voice in our news coverage and more. And it’s FREE! Sign up here.