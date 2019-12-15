Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy Saturday night with flurries, sprinkles

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Some flurries and sprinkles cruise across the the region, Saturday night, as it becomes colder. A few more flakes are possible, Sunday. The chance of Monday snow diminishes somewhat.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. A westerly wind over Lake Michigan sparks some lake effect flurries and sprinkles. Some of those flakes and drops arrive before midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Sunday has a chance of a flurries for morning tailgaters before the 1:00 p.m. ET Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. A separate low pressure system has the possibility of afternoon and nighttime snow showers. A trace to, at least, an inch of snow is possible when all is said and done. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday will have scattered snow showers in the early morning then it becomes partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and colder. Morning lows in the teens, afternoon temps in the 20s.

Mostly sunny skies returns, Thursday and Friday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there…available for both iPhones and Androids!