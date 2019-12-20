Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s

DETROIT – Happy finally Friday, the last day of Fall 2019! The weather is slowly improving and will cooperate fully for your weekend plans for parties, shopping, and all the last minute holiday hustle and bustle.

Milky sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s and lighter winds. Clouds are coming with the wind from Lake Erie and the southeast, so some areas near and north of downtown Detroit will battle the clouds a bit more, but those south and west of Detroit have a shot at 40°F with enough sunshine. Temps slowly fall to the lower 30s this evening on this dry day Friday. Enjoy, and be safe!

Saturday night is the winter solstice as we officially welcome winter at 11:19 p.m., but it will look and feel like Fall is hanging on. Look for clouds in the morning giving way to Saturday sunshine through the afternoon as highs hit the lower 40s with light winds SW 5-12 mph. Sunday is the start of Hanukkah and we expect even warmer weather with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s.

Since our chances for a White Christmas are all but gone, who’s ready for 50°F? It’s going to be close to that on Monday around Metro Detroit with tons of sunshine, and we will stay in those 40s with dry weather through Christmas.

Model data is more and more in line with a chance for a light rain shower Christmas night, and a better shot at light rain on Thursday, Boxing Day in Canada. No big storms coming our way, so there is seemingly no chance for a White Christmas in Detroit. Your best weather tool is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

