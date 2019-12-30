Metro Detroit weather: Get ready for a wild turn of events

Overnight rain will end from south to north early this morning – with a rumble of thunder not out of the question as a potent cold front crosses the area. Once the rain ends, the remainder of the day should be relatively dry, with nothing more than a sprinkle or flurry possible this afternoon.

Wind will pick up dramatically behind the cold front, with gusts of 40 to 45 mph not out of the question. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. today. That front will also swing winds around from the southwest, which will end the Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the Michigan Lake Huron Counties.

Finally, it will be warmer when you leave for work this morning than when you come home later today, as temperatures will fall into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) by the end of the afternoon.

The free Local4Casters app is the perfect tool to keep you up-to-date on the rapidly changing conditions today. You can easily switch from radar to temperatures to wind to many other features, such as road conditions, just with the tap of a button. It’s truly the best weather app in the nation, and follows you when you travel (even in Europe), bringing you the latest weather wherever you are. Just search under “WDIV” in the app store.

Mostly cloudy Monday night, with snow showers possible late at night that could affect the Tuesday morning commute. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), with a southwest wind at 15 to 20 mph.

Snow showers on Tuesday will end by late afternoon, but not before potentially accumulating an inch or two in the heaviest locations. Breezy highs in the mid 30s ()1 to 2 degrees Celsius), with wind chills around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy but, most importantly, dry on New Year’s Eve (snow already on the ground notwithstanding), with evening wind chills still around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). Actual temperatures overnight should drop into the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius) by Wednesday morning.

We may start the New Year with clouds, but it should become mostly sunny pretty quickly. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Increasing afternoon clouds on Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Thursday night and continues into Friday, with highs Friday in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Snow showers are likely on Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Colder air then arrives for the first few days of the following week.