Most of Michigan will be shoveling snow by Tuesday morning: What to know

DETROIT – If you live in Michigan, you’ll likely be doing some sort of snow removal on Tuesday.

Around the state, heading into New Years Eve, snow is moving in -- and depending on where you live, it could really stack up. Here’s a look at what to expect around the state.

Metro Detroit

We’ll be seeing the lowest amounts of snow in Southeast Michigan -- and it’ll be dry for the evening activities.

Snow showers on Tuesday will end by late afternoon, but not before potentially accumulating an inch or two in the heaviest locations. Here’s more from Paul Gross.

West Michigan

NWS: Rain showers will diminish this morning, and change over to a few light snow showers. Snow showers will become widespread this evening and overnight tonight. Accumulating snow is expected, with the highest amounts along and west of U.S.-131. Tuesday morning’s commute will be slow and slick.

Highest accumulations will be along the Lake Michigan shore, with 6-8 inches possible.

Northern Lower Michigan

NWS: Ongoing rain across northern Michigan will likely begin to transition to snow Monday morning. Widespread accumulations of 2-4” are expected across northern lower into Tuesday morning with amounts of 4-6” more likely closest to the Lake Michigan coast.

Accumulations of 5-7” across eastern upper are also expected. Larger accumulations will occur if a faster transition to snow occurs.

Upper Peninsula

NWS: Rain this morning will switch over to wet, heavy snow this morning. There could be some freezing rain that mixes in out east, but overall as precipitation switches over to snow expect conditions to deteriorate rapidly across much of Upper Michigan. Across the northwest wind snow belts late tonight through mid-day Tuesday, expect additional accumulating lake-effect snow.

Most of the U.P. will see between 6-12 inches, with isolated areas seeing more than 18 inches.