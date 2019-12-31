Metro Detroit weather: Scattered snow showers heading into New Year’s Eve

The overnight snow dropped a nice one-to-three inches of snow across southeast Michigan…the higher amounts to the north and the lower amounts to the south, as expected.

Scattered lake effect snow showers this afternoon could produce a dusting in some areas, but the bulk of today’s snow is down. While a few snow showers may linger into the evening hours, they should dissipate during the evening. Wouldn’t it have been great to get this one week ago on Christmas Eve?

Temperatures today will not move much…generally hanging near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius), but perhaps rising a couple or three degrees if we get any sunshine. It won’t be nearly as windy as it was on Monday, but you’ll still notice the wind today blowing from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with higher gusts.

The continuation of the strong southwest winds means that the National Weather Service has extended the Lakeshore Flood Warning for the St. Clair County shoreline areas along Lake St. Clair until 4:00 p.m. If you watched Nick Monacelli’s Monday live reports from the area on Local 4 News, you saw how impactful that wind combined with high lake levels has been.

The last sunrise of 2019 was at 8:02 a.m., and the last sunset of 2019 is at 5:11 p.m.

New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve itself, as described above, will be mostly dry, with temps near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) at midnight, but wind chills around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). The rest of the night will be cloudy, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). West wind at 10 to 20 mph.

New Year’s Day 2020 will start cloudy, but become mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Rest of the week

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Thursday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Rain continues into Friday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Rain will still be around Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Rain may mix with or change to light snow. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Any lingering snowflakes Saturday evening will come to an end, and the overnight hours should be dry, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

We’ll hopefully start Sunday with some sunshine, although clouds will likely increase during the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

U of M’s Citrus Bowl weather

I’ve been updating the U of M coaching staff for the past week about their bowl weather, and the forecast remains rock solid with nearly ideal game conditions. They’ll have lots of Maize Sun and Blue Sky, very light wind (if any), and game temps in the mid to upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). Go Blue!