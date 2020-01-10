LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm moving through Michigan this weekend

DETROIT – A winter storm will bring dangerous rain, ice and snow to Michigan this weekend.

Flooding is the main concern in Metro Detroit. Ice and power outages are the biggest concerns north of M-59 and into Southern Central and Western Michigan.

Track the latest updates with live radar, updated weather warnings and alerts, and updates from the Local 4Casters in the video player above.

Winter Storm Watch, flooding concerns

Rain becomes heavy on Saturday with thunderstorms possible, but a potent cold front crossing the area during the morning will drop temperatures from those 50s to or a little below freezing generally north of I-696. The farther north you are, especially north of M-59, the quicker the resulting changeover to freezing rain, and the heavier your ice accumulation will be.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Saturday through Sunday morning for these areas, as ice thicknesses could be near one-half inch, which would be a crippling ice storm.

Track the latest

You can monitor every aspect of this weekend’s changing weather -- wind, temperature, and precipitation type -- on the FREE Local4Casters Weather App. If you ever needed the nation’s best weather app, this is the weekend to make sure it’s downloaded onto your phone. Just search the app store under WDIV -- it’s right there.