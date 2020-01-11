39ºF

DTE Energy: 2,928 customers without power across Metro Detroit

Crews working to restore power

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – As of 10 a.m. Saturday 2,928 DTE Energy customers were without power across Metro Detroit. The power outages are the result of the winter storm hitting the region this weekend.

The storm is expected to bring dangerous rain, ice and snow to Michigan. Flooding remains a major concern.

You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

