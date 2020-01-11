DTE Energy: 2,928 customers without power across Metro Detroit
Crews working to restore power
DETROIT – As of 10 a.m. Saturday 2,928 DTE Energy customers were without power across Metro Detroit. The power outages are the result of the winter storm hitting the region this weekend.
The storm is expected to bring dangerous rain, ice and snow to Michigan. Flooding remains a major concern.
You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app.
Weather radar
Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:
- Michigan Weather Radar page
- Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
- Grand Rapids Weather Radar page
- Find all weather forecasts and news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Check current Weather Alerts here.
Stay with Local 4 for updates on power outages.
