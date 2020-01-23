Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow, sleet on Friday for both commutes

DETROIT – Rain rolls in late Thursday night and lingers into the start of our weekend. Snow will be the least of our worries though, with many of us picking up none of it.

Wet Friday Ahead

We'll see rain during both commutes Friday. Some mix is possible. Any of that should be primarily sleet, with surface temperatures above freezing for nearly the entire event.

There may be a break around midday for a few hours where the rain becomes lighter and more widely scattered. But the most persistent rain rolls in for the drive home. And everything should be wrapped up around midnight.

Rain timing. (WDIV)

It won't be anything close to what we picked up two weeks ago.

There’s even less moisture than in last weekend’s snow storm.

Rainfall amounts. (WDIV)

Few Saturday Flakes

This system will be in a hurry to get out of here. And it's taking nearly all the moisture with it. So when winds shift around on Saturday, a snow shower is possible, mainly in the North and West Zones. But any accumulation will be a dusting at best. Sunday looks mainly dry with just a few lake effect flakes.

Consistently Mild

Temperatures will inch their way to 40 on Friday. And that’s pretty much where we’ll be for nearly the entire 10 Day Forecast.