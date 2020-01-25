Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Saturday evening with melting and some rain and snow
Temps in the mid 30s
Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!
Streets and sidewalks remain a bit slick from earlier melting and raindrops and snowflakes. It remains chilly, and a few more slippery bits of precipitation are possible, Sunday.
Saturday evening will be chilly and cloudy with scattered flurries. Temperatures will be near 35°F.
Saturday night will be cloudy and chilly, but temperatures will be slightly above average, and some melting will still take place. Overnight lows will be near 30°F. Drivers must remain alert for icy patches on the roads, especially on ramps bridges and overpasses.
Sunrise is at 7:53 a.m. ET.
Sunday will be cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s, again.
The rest of next week’s weather will have much of the same only with a few more peeks of sunshine.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with morning lows in the upper 20s to near 30°F. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be the same. Nighttime and early morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s turning 30°F. More people see their lawns once again by the end of the week with afternoon highs in the upper 30s.
