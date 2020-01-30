Metro Detroit weather: Stuck in the clouds

You’re sick of it. I’m sick of it. EVERYBODY is sick of it. We need to get rid of these clouds. It’s been a week since we’ve seen the sun, and we may go three more days without it. I know this has a lot of you down…really down. But you CAN get through this. Check out my blog on the subject here . Trust me…if you have a serious case of Cabin Fever, this article will help a lot.

Don’t give up hope: not only is there sun in the forecast, but so are temps approaching 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius)! Read on…

As mentioned above, pick your favorite shade of gray because it’ll be another cloudy day today. Highs, like Wednesday, will be in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). Fortunately, we’ll have a light and variable wind.

Clouds hold tough Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Wind remains light and variable.

Cloudy once again on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Friday night, with a flurry or light snow shower possible. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Weekend Snow Update

The Saturday weather system coming through still appears unimpressive. Light snow will develop, but accumulations (if any), will be minor…under an inch. In fact, if the snow falls in the afternoon when temperatures are in the upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius), most of if may melt.

Snow tapers off Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Even if Sunday starts with clouds, the sun will come out. FINALLY! Highs will respond, with temps reaching the low to mid 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius), although it will become quite breezy.

Next Week’s Storm

It will be continued breezy on Monday, with morning sunshine replaced by increasing afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) will boost the spirits, however.

Rain develops Monday night, with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). By the way, we could possibly shattered our Tuesday record for the highest low temperature. Stay tuned.

It should rain most of the day Tuesday, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Rain and snow are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as temps drop behind the cold front crossing the area. However, low pressure riding along that front will push more moisture this way, so we’ll need to monitor the timing of the cold air versus the arriving and exiting moisture. If the colder air arrives before the moisture moves out, then some accumulating snow would be possible. Regardless, lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius) Tuesday night means that there could be areas of ice Wednesday morning.