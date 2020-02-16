Eruption of ‘ice volcanoes’ spotted on Michigan beach

DETROIT – It’s a sight worthy of capturing -- ice volcanoes!

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids captured a couple of ice volcanoes erupting at a beach on Lake Michigan on Sunday. The photo was taken at Oval Beach in Saugatuck:

Ice volcanoes erupt at Oval Beach in West Michigan. (National Weather Service)

What are ice volcanoes?

Here’s an explanation from Michigan Tech:

“Ice volcanoes commonly occur during the winter months along the north shore of Lake Superior. Cones begin to form at the leading edge of the ice shelf as it builds out into the lake. When the waves, driven by strong onshore winds, feel bottom they build and break onto the ice shelf. After the ice shelf has built out, waves continue to travel underneath the ice and are forced up through cracks and previously formed cones.”

Ice volcanoes have been found around the shores of the Great Lakes.