Metro Detroit weather: Fair, chilly Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown!

After a fantastic afternoon with sunshine and highs in the 40s, Sunday evening will be fair and chilly. It is February, however, and temperatures do plummet overnight. Snow and rain are possible late on Presidents’ Day, Monday.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 30s at dinner time.

Sunday night will become mostly cloudy and colder. Heaters will be needed and pets need to be indoors as temperatures fall to the low and mid 20s.

A new low pressure system arrives Presidents Day, Monday. Skies become cloudy, but precipitation occurs during the second half of the holiday. Snow showers arrive first, and as a warm front passes the snow changes to rain. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Monday night will be chilly and rainy with temperatures in the middle 30s.

Going back to work and back to school on Tuesday will start with a few rain showers in the morning. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be near 40°F.

Once a cold front passes, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be colder and sunnier. Highs will be in the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon temperatures go back to the 30s on Friday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!